Man United prepare offer for 25-year-old Inter Milan defender – report

Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Manchester United have retained an interest in the Slovakia international ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are interested in a bid to sign Skriniar to partner captain Harry Maguire at centre-half.

According to the same story, the Red Devils face competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid in the race to sign the Inter Milan defender.

The Mirror go on to report that their derby rivals Manchester City and La Liga champions FC Barcelona are also interested in Skiniar.

Inter Milan will demand a transfer fee in the region of £52.5m for the 26-year-old centre-half, according to a report.

Skriniar moved to Inter Milan in a £4.5m switch from their Serie A rivals Sampdoria in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The Slovakian defender has netted four times in 118 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

The Inter defender has two and a half years left to run on his current deal with the San Siro outfit.

Skriniar has made 31 appearances for the Slovakia national team.

Manchester United made Maguire the most expensive defender in the world following his £80m move to Old Trafford from Leicester City.

