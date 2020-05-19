Man United prepare offer for 25-year-old Inter Milan defender – report

Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 19 May 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Manchester United have retained an interest in the Slovakia international ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are interested in a bid to sign Skriniar to partner captain Harry Maguire at centre-half.

According to the same story, the Red Devils face competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid in the race to sign the Inter Milan defender.

The Mirror go on to report that their derby rivals Manchester City and La Liga champions FC Barcelona are also interested in Skiniar.

Inter Milan will demand a transfer fee in the region of £52.5m for the 26-year-old centre-half, according to a report.

Skriniar moved to Inter Milan in a £4.5m switch from their Serie A rivals Sampdoria in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The Slovakian defender has netted four times in 118 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

The Inter defender has two and a half years left to run on his current deal with the San Siro outfit.

Skriniar has made 31 appearances for the Slovakia national team.

Manchester United made Maguire the most expensive defender in the world following his £80m move to Old Trafford from Leicester City.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
‘I think his preferred choice is Liverpool FC’: Reds backed to sign Timo Werner
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC to sell Alvaro Morata to fund move for 20-year-old – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United leading Real Madrid in the race to sign 20-year-old – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United will have to pay £80m to sign 24-year-old – report
Paul Pogba
‘A great player’: Fred defends Man United midfielder
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United make fresh bid to sign 25-year-old Bayern midfielder – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Aaron Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey would shine at Man United, claims former Wales coach
Jose Mourinho (Photo: The Sport Review)
Wayne Rooney: Louis van Gaal was sacked too soon by Man United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United will have to pay £80m to sign 24-year-old – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network