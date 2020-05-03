Man United in pole position to sign 23-year-old Ligue 1 striker – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Moussa Dembele would be open to a move to Manchester United this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the France international is open to move to the 20-time English champions in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Dembele is attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League following a prolific campaign for Lyon.

According to the same story, Manchester United consider Dembele to be the “perfect age” to complete a move to the Old Trafford outfit.

The Manchester Evening News go on to add that the French forward is “impressed” by the prospect of playing for Manchester United next term.

The media outlet claim that the decision to sign Dembele ultimately rests with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Dembele has scored 16 times in 27 games in Ligue 1 this season to help Lyon challenge for a top-four spot in the French top flight.

The French centre-forward has netted 19 times in 53 games for Fulham before he completed a move to Scottish Premier League outfit Celtic.

Dembele scored 51 goals in 94 games in all competitions in the SPL, winning three successive league titles.

The 23-year-old striker moved to Lyon from Celtic in a €22m (£19.7m) transfer in 2018.

