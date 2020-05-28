Teddy Sheringham sends Man United transfer advice about Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Teddy Sheringham has urged his former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sell Manchester United club-record signing Paul Pogba this summer.

The France international has been heavily linked with an exit following a disappointing season for the box-to-box midfielder at the 20-time English champions.

Pogba has only made eight appearances for Manchester United in an injury-hit season for the World Cup winner overshadowed by persistent transfer speculation surrounding his future.

The 27-year-old has been consistently linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid and Serie A side Juventus following his underwhelming impact at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United striker Sheringham believes the Red Devils should cut their losses and sell the France international in the summer transfer window.

“When you look at Liverpool and Manchester City, they [Manchester United] are a long way off,” Sheringham told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro. “I like what Ole is doing up there, I think there’s a nice feel about the club at the moment.

“He’s had a very good starting period, he’s had an unsettling time, I think he’s steadied the ship now, I think things are going in the right direction but still a long, long way off challenging the top two for the championship.

“They need to recruit in the right manner. Get the right people out as well which isn’t easy at a football club, but they need to be moving in the right direction.

“The big one for me is Pogba. There’s been a lot of talk about him, you mention captains, when things weren’t going right in our time Roy Keane would put things right, he would drive our team on, he would dig deep, he would make sure we had a say in every game we played in because of his desire.

“I think when you look at Paul Pogba, does he have the same mentality? Yes, he might be a talented boy but does he dig deep and get Manchester United out of the mire when the going gets tough?

“For me the answer is no. He gives off the wrong vibe as a Manchester United player. Yes, it’s good to be cocky and arrogant at the right times, I would say Dwight Yorke had that, big smile on his face, cocky and arrogant, but he had a desire to do things right as well at the right times.

“I think you’ve got to have that and I don’t think Paul Pogba gives you that.

“I think he would be one that would need to go so you can get someone else in with the right mentality and the right desire and the Manchester United way to drive your team on to make sure you get out of the position you’re in and move the club forward.”

Pogba returned to Manchester United from Juventus in a club-record £89m deal in the 2016 summer transfer window after he moved to the Italian side in an £800,000 transfer under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2012.

The France midfielder has only managed to win the Europa League and the League Cup since his return to Old Trafford as Pogba struggled to justify his transfer fee.

Manchester United are unbeaten in the Premier League since signing Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

