Ole Gunnar Solskjaer want Man United to sign 19-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has give the green light for Manchester United to make an offer for AS Monaco striker Pietro Pellegri, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Gianluca di Marzio, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Solskjaer has backed Manchester United’s bid for the 19-year-old AS Monaco forward.

The same article states that his predecessor Jose Mourinho wanted to sign the teenager during his spell in charge of the 20-time English champions but a deal failed to materialise.

According to the same story, Manchester United have been scouting Pellegri since he was a precocious 16-year-old talent at Serie A side Genoa.

The report goes on to add that the Red Devils believe that they can lure the AS Monaco forward to Old Trafford because of his lack of first-team opportunities at the Ligue 1 side.

Gianluca di Marzio suggest that Manchester United could view Pellegri as a long-term investment rather than re-signing 30-year-old Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua.

Pellegri has only made six appearances for Monaco since his move to the French club from Italian side Genoa in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old is a regular for Italy at youth level but Pellegri hasn’t made an appearance for the senior team.

Manchester United are currently in fifth position in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip