Man United keeping tabs on 19-year-old Bundesliga winger – report

Manchester United are monitoring Schalke 04 winger Rabbi Matondo, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 16 May 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Schalke 04 winger Rabbi Matondo, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United have been scouting the 19-year-old Welshman ahead of the summer transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his squad.

The same article states the 20-time English champions view Matondo as a more cost-efficient option than Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

According to the same story, Manchester United view the Schalke 04 star as a “low-risk buy” along the lines of Wales international Daniel James, who moved to Old Trafford from Swansea City last summer.

The Manchester Evening News go on to add that Schalke want to sell Matondo to raise funds following a difficult financial period for the Bundesliga club following the coronavirus crisis.

Matondo has scored one goal in 12 games in the Bundesliga this season following his move to the German top flight in 2017.

The Wales international moved to Schalke from Manchester City two years ago after he failed to break into Pep Guardiola’s first-team.

Matondo’s compatriot James has enjoyed a successful first season at Manchester United following his £17m move from Swansea last summer.

James has netted three times and has made six assists in 25 starts and two substitute appearances.

