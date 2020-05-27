Duncan Castles reports Man United are ‘very impressed’ with 29-year-old

Transfer insider Duncan Castles says Man United are "very impressed" with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 27 May 2020, 07:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are “very impressed” with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, according to Daily Record reporter Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the Mexico international ahead of the summer transfer window.

Jimenez has impressed for Wolves this season with a return of 13 goals and six assists in 27 games in the Premier League this term.

Manchester United are thought to be interested in a deal to Jimenez to ease the pressure on France international Anthony Martial.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be eager to find a long-term replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Now, Daily Record reporter Castles has revealed that Manchester United are still monitoring the Wolves forward ahead of a summer bid.

“Wolves will not, I’m told, stand in his way if they get an offer which meets their valuation of the player,” Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast.

“Jimenez is interested in that move [to Juventus], it’s not by any means the only club that have been checking on Jimenez’s availability and considering him as a signing for the next seasons.

“As we told you on the podcast some time ago, Manchester United have been very impressed with the way he’s played and he is one of the options they’ve been looking at as a centre-forward to add into their squad and to take pressure off Anthony Martial for next season, to give them two options and give them a player who you’d have to say is a much better aerial prospect and a stronger, more physical presence than Martial, so to give them tactical options there.

“Nothing in terms of offers from either club at present and of course they’re dealing with Wolves who have very substantial financial backing behind them.”

Jimenez moved to Wolves on loan from Portuguese side Benfica in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Mexican forward netted 39 times in 88 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at Wolves.

Jimenez moved to Atletico Madrid from America in 2014 before he completed a switch to Benfica 12 months later.

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

The Red Devils are unbeaten since Solskjaer signed Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

