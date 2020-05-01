Rio Ferdinand names front six he wants at Man United next season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he is hoping that Manchester United have an exciting front six for the start of the next Premier League season.

The Red Devils have already bolstered their creative options with the £47m signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international has hit the ground running with a promising return of three goals and four assists in his opening eight games at Manchester United.

Paul Pogba’s future remains in doubt at Manchester United following an injury-hit season for the World Cup winner coupled with speculation linking the Frenchman with a return to France.

The 20-time English champions have been heavily linked with a move to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho over the past 12 months or so following his excellent performances in the Bundesliga.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand is hoping that Solskjaer will have a front six comprised of Fernandes, Pogba, Scott McTominay, Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial next season.

“If I was looking at the team now and you have McTominay with Bruno [Fernandes] on one side of the three and Pogba on the other [blows out cheeks],” said Ferdinand speaking on FIVE’s YouTube channel.

“Rashford up front, Martial on the left, James or if they’re to buy Sancho on the right you can’t tell me other midfielders aren’t going to be thinking ‘if these lot are on fire today we’re going to have to be on a game, it’s going to be a hard day work for us’.

“There’s ability there, it’s ridiculous. If they can find that cohesion, the team set-up for them to flourish, it’s mouthwatering what could happen.

“But it’s if, buts and maybes. We need Paul Pogba fit, we need him in that team and to see what he’s like to see if the relationship can be built with the players and the players ole is acquiring now.

“It’s up to Paul Pogba. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the powers that be at the club whether Paul Pogba stays at the football club then we see.

“Look, I want him to stay I’m a Manchester United fan. I want to see him wearing the red shirt so we can compete for the league and other things.”

Manchester United had moved into fifth position in the Premier League table and three points adrift of Chelsea FC before the season was suspended due to coronavirus.

The Red Devils haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013, when Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge of the Old Trafford outfit.

