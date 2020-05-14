Man United plot swoop to sign midfield trio this summer – report

Manchester United are hoping to sign Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 14 May 2020, 06:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are interested in a triple swoop to bolster their midfield with the additions of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his sights on signing the English trio in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are confident that they can capitalise on the financial uncertainty by tempting Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa and Birmingham City into selling their stars.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions believe that they can win the race to sign coveted England international Sancho this summer despite a lot of interest in the Dortmund star.

The report continues that Manchester United are willing to pay a transfer fee of £70m for Aston Villa captain Grealish despite the prospect of Sancho costing in excess of £100m.

Manchester United have already improved their midfield options with the signing of Bruno Fernandes in a £70m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese playmaker has scored three times and has made four assists in eight games in all competitions.

Manchester United are unbeaten since Fernandes made his debut for the club.

