Man United look to beat Arsenal to the signing of 19-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of Velez Sarsfield playmaker Thiago Almada, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United have looked to open talks with Almada about a move to Old Trafford.

The same article states that the Red Devils are thought to have initiated discussions but it’s unclear whether they’ve made contact with Velez Sarsfield or the player directly.

According to the same story, the 19-year-old has a £22m contract release clause in his current deal with the Argentinian side to open the door to a potential move.

TuttoMercatoWeb claim that Manchester United are hoping to sign Almada for as little as £16m as they look to add more competition for places in the middle of the park.

The article adds that Arsenal are thought to have a concrete interest in the Velez Sarsfield star, while Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona have also been linked with a swoop.

Manchester United appeared to have turned a corner under Solskjaer in the second half of the 2019-20 season following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils were unbeaten since Fernandes made his debut for the club following his £47m move.

