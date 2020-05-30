Man United ready to beat Liverpool FC to the signing of 24-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are ready to hijack Liverpool FC’s long-term target Timo Werner, according to a report in England.

ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that negotiations between the Premier League leaders and RB Leipzig have stalled despite Liverpool FC’s interest in the Germany international.

The same article states that the Reds aren’t willing to pay above £30m for the 24-year-old goal-scorer, which is £20m less than Werner’s contract release clause.

According to the same story, Manchester United have been monitoring the evolving deadlock between Liverpool FC and RB Leipzig over the past week or so.

ESPN report that Manchester United are interested in a bid to sign the prolific Bundesliga goal-scorer to bolster their attack ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article reveals that Manchester United made a £140m loan withdrawal earlier this week to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer kitty ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United have been linked with a swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho but the article points out that Werner would represent a significantly cheaper option.

Werner has scored 24 times in 28 games in the Bundesliga this season to help RB Leipzig stay on course to finish in the Champions League qualification places.

The German striker netted a hat-trick against Klopp’s former club Mainz last week.

