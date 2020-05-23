Man United keeping tabs on 17-year-old Portuguese defender – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon teenager Nuno Mendes, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the 17-year-old to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

The same article states that Manchester United broached the topic of signing Mendes during the Old Trafford outfit’s transfer swoop for Portugal international Bruno Fernandes.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are weighing up a potential swoop to sign Mendes in a £10m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

The Daily Star go on to report that Mendes has less than a year left to run on his current deal with the Portuguese side to raise questions about his future.

The media outlet reveal that former Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani has spoken to the Red Devils boss about Mendes, giving the full-back a glowing review.

Mendes has impressed for Portugal’s Under-19 side over the past year or so.

The Portuguese full-back could compete with Luke Shaw for the left-back spot in the Manchester United team should a move to Old Trafford materialise.

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table.

