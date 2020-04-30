Ed Woodward issues update on Man United summer transfer plans

Man United executive vice-chairman issues the latest update on the club's summer transfer plans

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 1 May 2020, 00:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ed Woodward has insisted that Manchester United aim to remain “highly competitive” in the forthcoming summer transfer window despite the disruption due to coronavirus.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks about bolstering his squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

The Premier League season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not yet clear what the suspension will mean for the return of football and the summer transfer window.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Woodward is confident that the club will be able to navigate the market as required this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Woodward said: “It feels somewhat inappropriate to see speculation about transfers for hundreds of millions in current circumstances.

“There’s a big disconnect between those stories and the economic realities facing football clubs in general.

“Clearly it’s true we are fortunate to be in a strong financial position compared to many clubs, but we are not immune from the financial impact of what this virus is doing.

“I would say that once we have that visibility of a path through the crisis and coming out of the other side to relative normality, then of course, we aim to remain highly competitive in the market.”

Manchester United were busy in the January transfer window as they completed a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils also brought in striker Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua earlier in the year.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Alexis Sanchez
Reporter delivers update on Alexis Sanchez’s Man United situation
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC will sell Jorginho if they sign 21-year-old this summer – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Reporter: Arsenal badly want to sign 26-year-old from Atletico Madrid
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal quoted £44m for 23-year-old Spain international – report
Jose Mourinho
Reporter: Tottenham keen on a deal to sign quality Senegal international
Guillem Balague
Guillem Balague: Chelsea FC want 27-year-old Bundesliga star
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC ‘pushing’ to sign Dries Mertens, claims reporter
Guillem Balague
Guillem Balague: Chelsea FC want 27-year-old Bundesliga star
Marcus Rashford
Man United told to make this key signing in the summer
ScoopDragon Football News Network