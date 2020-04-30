Ed Woodward issues update on Man United summer transfer plans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ed Woodward has insisted that Manchester United aim to remain “highly competitive” in the forthcoming summer transfer window despite the disruption due to coronavirus.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks about bolstering his squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

The Premier League season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not yet clear what the suspension will mean for the return of football and the summer transfer window.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Woodward is confident that the club will be able to navigate the market as required this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Woodward said: “It feels somewhat inappropriate to see speculation about transfers for hundreds of millions in current circumstances.

“There’s a big disconnect between those stories and the economic realities facing football clubs in general.

“Clearly it’s true we are fortunate to be in a strong financial position compared to many clubs, but we are not immune from the financial impact of what this virus is doing.

“I would say that once we have that visibility of a path through the crisis and coming out of the other side to relative normality, then of course, we aim to remain highly competitive in the market.”

Manchester United were busy in the January transfer window as they completed a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils also brought in striker Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua earlier in the year.

