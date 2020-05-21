Olivier Giroud sends message to Chelsea FC fans after contract decision

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Olivier Giroud has expressed his delight at having his contract at Chelsea FC extended until the end of next season.

The French forward’s deal has been extended by the Blues until the end of the 2020-21 campaign, after the west London side opted to exercise an option to add a further year to his contract.

The news was confirmed via a post on the west London club’s official website earlier this week, and the Blues said that the option to extend Giroud’s contract was actually taken “last month”.

Giroud’s future had been something of a source of speculation in the last few months due to the fact that his deal was due to expire this summer.

Now, though, the former Arsenal forward says he is looking forward to continuing his career with the west London side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Chelsea FC’s website, Giroud said: “I am delighted to continue my journey and adventure at Chelsea.

“I can’t wait to get back to playing and enjoying competitive football with my team-mates. I’m looking forward to wearing the Chelsea shirt again, especially in front of our fans at a full Stamford Bridge, whenever it is safe to do so.”

Giroud has only scored two goals in a total of nine appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea FC so far this season.

Manager Frank Lampard added: “Since I have been back at Chelsea, Olivier has been brilliant as a professional and as a man in general.

“He has great qualities to help the squad both on and off the pitch, not only with his talent but with the example he sets every day and the experience he brings to our young squad. I am very pleased that will continue next season.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Lampard’s first full season in charge at the club.

