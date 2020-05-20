Owen Hargreaves suggests Man United should sign FC Barcelona forward

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Owen Hargreaves has suggested that both Manchester United and Chelsea FC should consider a move to sign Philippe Coutinho from FC Barcelona this summer.

The future of the former Liverpool FC playmaker has been up in the air in recent months as the clock ticks down on his current loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Coutinho has struggled to live up to expectations since his big-money move to FC Barcelona from Liverpool FC back in January 2018.

The Brazilian playmaker has spent this season on loan to German side Bayern Munich, but it is understood that the Bundesliga outfit have no intention of making the deal permanent.

As a result, Coutinho could be on his way out of FC Barcelona this summer depending on his situation at the Camp Nou.

Now, former Manchester United midfielder has suggested that the Red Devils would be wise to consider a potential deal to sign Coutinho this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Hargreaves said: “There are a lot of rumours about Chelsea, even United.

“There are a lot of teams where if I was sporting director, surely his name is on a lot of teams’ lists to come in and make a big impact.”

Hargreaves continued: “I love his game, I love him as a player. He is obviously going through a bit of a tough time after leaving Liverpool.

“Barca didn’t work and Bayern hasn’t really worked, but there is still plenty of time and I would never count him out.

“I would love to see him back in the Premier League. He makes a lot of teams better.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils finished sixth and without a trophy last season.

