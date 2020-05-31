Real Madrid’s hopes of signing Paul Pogba from Man United ‘crumble’ – report

Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Real Madrid are “pessimistic” about their hopes of signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Spanish club are not expecting to be able to sign the France international this summer because his wages would create “huge discontent” in the Real Madrid dressing room.

According to the same story, Zinedine Zidane is a “huge fan” of Pogba and remains keen on signing him – but the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain are likely to make a deal complicated this summer.

The article says that the 27-year-old’s wages at Real Madrid would be a big stumbling block in any potential deal for him to move to La Liga this summer.

Real Madrid’s players announced a 10 per cent pay cut for the rest of the season back in April, and according to the same story, the club are worried about causing problems in the dressing room by bringing Pogba in on his current £290,000 per week wages.

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move to sign Pogba, who has failed to produce consistent form at Old Trafford since his move back to Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016.

Pogba has missed most of this season due to injury troubles, and he underwent ankle surgery at the start of January.

