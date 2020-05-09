Thierry Henry sends message to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang about his Arsenal future

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (Photo: Sky Sports)

Thierry Henry has admitted that he wants to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sign a new contract and commit his future to Arsenal.

The Gabon international’s future at The Emirates has been a constant talking point in recent weeks due to the fact that his current contract with the Gunners is due to expire next summer.

If Aubameyang doesn’t sign a new deal soon, the Gunners are likely to have to consider selling him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

The 30-year-old is largely regarded to be Arsenal’s most important player, with the forward having scored 17 goals in the Premier League for the Gunners this season.

Now, Arsenal legend Henry has admitted that he would love to see the attacker sign a new contract and commit his long-term future to the north London side.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Henry said: “Listen, everybody will do whatever they have to do. How am I going to say to somebody to stay when I left?

“Things happen, but that doesn’t kill the love you have for a place. But as an Arsenal fan you want them to stay.

“But as a football player, he will assess the situation with his family, with his dad – that I know also – and they will see what is the best for them.

“If you’re an Arsenal man you don’t want him to leave, but also the guy has a career and I don’t know what’s in his head or where he wants to go.

“But all I know is that we’re definitely going to miss his goals if he does leave.

“Because at the end of the day, I said it when I was at Sky, he was that kind of a ‘thing’.

“He does score goals and if you take the goals of Aubameyang away, it’s a tough one.”

Aubameyang has scored a total of 20 goals and made one assist in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season.

The north London side are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip