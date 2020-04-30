Mauricio Pochettino talks up return to Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino (Photo: YouTube)

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he would love to return to Tottenham Hotspur one day and “finish the work” he started at the north London club.

The Argentine manager was sacked by Spurs back in November of last year after a poor start to the season left the Lilywhites off the pace in the Premier League.

Tottenham moved quickly to bring in Jose Mourinho as their new manager, with the Portuguese head coach having been tasked with steering the north London side back into the Champions League spots.

Spurs reached the Champions League final last season under Pochettino and had been regular finishers in the top four under the former Southampton boss.

Now, Pochettino has admitted that he would love to return to the north London club in the future to have a second stint at trying to lead the club to a major trophy.

Speaking to BT Sport, as quoted by Sky Sports, Pochettino said: “It was an amazing journey that finished the way no one wanted it to finish.

“But deep in my heart, I am sure our paths will cross again. From the day I left the club, my dream is to be back one day and to try to finish the work we didn’t finish. We were so closing to winning the Premier League and Champions League.

“But of course I am looking forward to moving on and I am so motivated for the next project.

“But deep inside I want to go back because the fans are so special. Maybe in five years, maybe in 10 years, but before I die I want to manage Tottenham.

“I want to feel what it means to win one title with Tottenham because the fans are amazing, all the love we received was amazing and that is a good opportunity to pay back all the love they showed us from day one.”

As things stand, Mourinho’s Tottenham are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table and seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Spurs have only won two of their last five Premier League games and they are without a victory in their last three outings in the top flight.

