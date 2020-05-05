Tottenham tipped to sign 26-year-old Scotland international

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur will beat Arsenal to the signing of Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser this summer, according to Danny Mills.

The Scotland international’s future has been a source of relentless debate over the past 12 months or so after Fraser failed to sign a new deal with the Cherries.

Fraser’s performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season attracted interest from a host of top clubs after he played a big role in Bournemouth’s campaign.

Only Eden Hazard made more assists than Fraser last season but the Scottish winger has struggled to maintain his form in the current campaign under Eddie Howe.

Fraser is set to become a free agent in the summer when his contract expires after he scored one goal and made four assists in 28 games in the English top flight.

The Bournemouth winger has been linked with a move to Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Former Manchester City defender Mills believes that Spurs will beat Arsenal to Fraser in the summer transfer window.

“Fraser is a good player and a Mourinho-esque player. He works hard, diligent and puts the hard yards in,” Mills told Football Insider, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“That is exactly the sort of player that Mourinho likes so I would say there is every chance, on a free transfer, that Spurs would sign him.

“It is a Daniel Levy special. It would be a bargain in this climate.

“They have had issues on the left side and he could be converted into a left-wing back.

“I think he would be a fantastic option for Tottenham.”

Fraser has netted 24 times in 203 games in all competitions over the past eight seasons at the south coast club.

The Scottish winger has played in League One, the Championship and the Premier League with Bournemouth.

Fraser has made 11 appearances for the Scotland national team.

