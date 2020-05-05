Tottenham consider bid for proven 32-year-old La Liga midfielder – report

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a bid to sign FC Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 5 May 2020, 06:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a potential swoop to sign FC Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Spurs are keeping tabs on the Croatia international as the playmaker enters the final 12 months of his contract at Camp Nou.

The same article states that FC Barcelona are looking to offload Rakitic to increase transfer funds ahead of what could be a challenging summer transfer window for all clubs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the same story, Spurs are interested in a bid for the World Cup finalists as Jose Mourinho looks to improve his options in the middle of the park.

The Daily Mail go on to report that Tottenham will have to see off interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus as well as La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

Rakitic moved to FC Barcelona in a big-money deal from Sevilla in the 2014 summer transfer window.

The Croatian playmaker has won four La Liga titles, four Spanish Cups and the Champions League during his stint at Camp Nou.

Rakitic has started 10 games and has made 11 substitute appearances in La Liga this term.

Spurs lost to Liverpool FC in the Champions League last term.

