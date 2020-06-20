Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 loss at Brighton

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to react to Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners headed into the game looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after the disappointment of their 3-0 loss to Manchester City last week.

Arsenal suffered an injury blow at the end of the first half when Bernd Leno was carried off on a stretcher after suffering a serious-looking knee injury.

However, the north London side took the lead in the 68th minute when Nicolas Pepe, who had been quiet all game, curled home a delightful finish.

Arsenal’s lead did not last long, however, as the Gunners were pegged back in the 75th minute when Lewis Dunk equalised for the home side.

And the home side claimed a last-gasp winner in the 95th minute when Neal Maupay fired home to seal the three points for Brighton.

England legend Lineker was watching on and he posted an update after Pepe had handed the Gunners the lead.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Not heard peep out of Pepe but he popped up with a pearler.”

After Dunk equalised, Lineker added in a separate tweet: “Brighton level. Dunk in… go nuts.”

And after the final whistle, Lineker added: “Great winning goal for @OfficialBHAFC but still think @Arsenal can finish in the top half.”

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was clearly not happy about the fixture scheduling after Leno was injured at the end of the first half.

Morgan posted on Twitter: “Asking footballers who haven’t played for 3 months to now play 3 times a week always seemed a recipe for injury disaster. Arsenal have already suffered 2 season-ending injuries in just 1.5 games.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since 2004, and they will return to action with a trip to Southampton on Thursday night.

