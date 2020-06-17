‘I’m pretty positive’: Mikel Arteta delivers update on key Arsenal star’s situation

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta has declared that he is “pretty positive” that Arsenal will be able to tie Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new contract.

The Gabon international’s future at the north London side has been a constant talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his current deal is set to expire next summer.

Arsenal will be keen to avoid a repeat of the situation that panned out with Aaron Ramsey, with the midfielder having left the Gunners on a free transfer to join Juventus last summer when his contract expired.

Aubameyang is Arsenal’s most important attacking player, with the forward having netted 17 goals in the Premier League for Arteta’s men this season.

Despite the clear uncertainty about the 30-year-old’s future, Arteta has insisted that he is confident that the Gunners will be able to get a deal over the line to keep Aubameyang at The Emirates.

“We have many discussions with Pierre, with his family and his agent. I’m pretty positive we can find the right agreement for all parties,” Arteta is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“It is our responsibility to make him feel this is the right next step in his career.

“In order to do that he needs to feel valued. He needs to feel like he belongs to us and we want him. He really needs to believe we can take this club forward in the way we want to do and he’s going to be a key player to do that.

“I’m extremely happy with how he’s performing and behaving. I have a really good relationship with him and we can discuss face to face a lot of things and I think he’s very happy at the club.

“We would have liked to do things much quicker but our hands have been tied with time and communication. These unprecedented times bring a lot of uncertainty.”

Arteta is currently preparing his Arsenal side for their Premier League trip to Manchester City on Wednesday night in their first game since the season was put on hold due to coronavirus back in March.

The Gunners still have an outside chance of finishing in the top four this season, with the north Londoners in ninth place and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip