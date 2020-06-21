Mikel Arteta blasts Arsenal players after ‘unacceptable’ defeat

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta branded Arsenal’s performance as “unacceptable” after the Gunners suffered a 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Gunners had been leading in the second half thanks to Nicolas Pepe’s opener, but goals from Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay turned the game on its head and handed the home side an unlikely victory.

The result meant that Brighton and Hove Albion managed to do the double over the Gunners in the Premier League and condemned Arsenal to successive Premier League defeats.

Arsenal’s afternoon was made worse when Bernd Leno suffered a serious-looking knee injury at the end of the first half and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

The defeat left Arsenal in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points behind fourth placed Chelsea FC, who face Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

And Gunners boss Arteta was clearly not impressed by his side’s performance on the south coast.

“I am very frustrated,” Arteta told BBC Sport after the game.

“It is unacceptable the way we lost the game. We like competing and I know we have a young squad but still, we threw the game away. We had to put it to bed earlier.”

Arteta was also asked about Maupay’s challenge on Leno that led to the goalkeeper’s injury at the end of the first half.

He continued: “I think it was very unfortunate. I don’t think he wanted to hurt him, it is not looking good. We have to fight and be positive, tomorrow is a different day.

“I think the players that came on today did really well, we did more than enough to win the game comfortably but we leave with zero points again.

“I think this was a very different one to the one against Manchester City, when you give cheap goals like we did in this one you will suffer.”

Arsenal will take on Southampton away from home in their next Premier League game on Thursday night.

