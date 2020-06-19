Edu lifts lid on talks with Mikel Arteta over summer signings at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Edu has revealed that Mikel Arteta is taking an active role in Arsenal’s bid to sign some new players this summer.

The north London side are bound to be linked with a whole host of potential recruits in the coming weeks and months as Arteta ponders adding to his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at The Emirates.

Arsenal are likely to be busy this summer as the Gunners aim to bring in some quality additions to help them build a squad capable of challenging for a top-four finish next season.

Gunners technical director Edu has now revealed that talks are already underway between himself and Arteta about potential new signings at The Emirates ahead of next season.

“Mikel has to be involved in recruitment, he must,” said Edu, speaking in an interview with The Athletic.

“We talk about what we need, the characteristics of the players, the system we’re going to play and then I start the process internally.

“That’s my role. If he has names, if he advises or wants advice on players, that’s fine. If he wants to talk to the other guys (like scouts) of course he will talk to them, but normally that’s my process.

“That’s why the relationship between us needs to be very strong. I have to understand his points and he has to understand the club’s points. Then we build everything together — that’s the main point.”

Arsenal suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat by Manchester City on Wednesday night in their return to Premier League action follow the hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The result has left Arteta’s men in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Gunners will attempt to get back to winning ways in the English top flight when they travel south to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal will then take on Southampton in a third straight away game on Thursday 25 June.

