Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal board about key player’s future

Mikel Arteta has told the Arsenal board that he wants the Gunners to keep hold of David Luiz this summer.

The 33-year-old defender’s situation at The Emirates has been a constant source of uncertainty in recent weeks after it emerged that the centre-half had only signed a one-year contract with the Gunners last summer.

According to Metro, Arsenal have held talks about extending David Luiz’s contract by a further 12 months, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for David Luis beyond the end of the current campaign, but Arteta has now publicly indicated his desire to keep the Brazilian defender at The Emirates for his first full season in charge of the club.

“I’m really happy with David, I want to keep him here with us,” Arteta is quoted as saying by Metro.

“He’s been a key role model for me since I joined.

“I like what he produces on the pitch, I like his influence around the players and around the club. I would love to keep him.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the top flight.

The north London side are aiming to try and break back into the top four before the campaign is over as they bid to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

The Gunners – who finished fifth and without a trophy last season – have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign under Arsene Wenger.

