Ray Parlour fires blunt warning at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Ray Parlour has warned Mikel Arteta that Arsenal seem to be “going backwards” following their back to back defeats in the Premier League.

The Gunners slumped to a disappointing 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon despite having taken the lead during the second half of the Premier League clash.

Goals from Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay cancelled out and overturned Nicolas Pepe’s opener as the Gunners dropped further points in the race for a top-four finish.

Arsenal’s recent defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Brighton have dealt a massive blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

And former Arsenal midfielder Parlour has warned Gunners boss Arteta that the north London side will have to turn things around quickly after two poor performances.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Parlour replied when asked what Arsenal’s confidence levels would be like after the defeat: “Oh, absolutely shot.

“This was a game they had to win. Not a lot of people would’ve given them a chance against Manchester City in a normal league period.

“But going to Brighton, if you’re going to compete with teams at the top, everybody’s dream at Arsenal is to get back into the Champions League, but these are the sides you’ve got to beat.

“They got themselves in a good position by getting the opening goal but they always give teams a chance. That’s the problem with Arsenal at the moment.

“Fair play to Brighton, they took that chance and they scored two fantastic goals, especially the last one, it was a fantastic winner for Brighton.

“But the fans will be very much on their backs a little bit now because they demand more of the players, they demands wins, they demand getting closer to that top five.

“At the moment Arsenal are going backwards.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Thursday when they once again travel to the south coast – this time to take on Southampton.

The north London side finished fifth in the Premier League table last season and they have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph under Arsene Wenger in the 2003-04 campaign.

Arteta was drafted in to replace Unai Emery back in December but the Gunners have only managed to win four Premier League games so far under the Spanish head coach.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip