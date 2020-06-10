Ray Parlour: The key signing Arsenal need to make this summer

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Ray Parlour believes that Arsenal need to prioritise signing an attacking midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are likely to be linked with a host of players in the coming weeks and months as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Arsenal currently find themselves down in ninth place in the Premier League table and the summer transfer window will present Mikel Arteta with the first real chance to add some quality signings to his squad, after he had little time to prepare for the January window.

Arteta has been tasked with steering Arsenal up the Premier League table in the coming seasons and the Spanish head coach will be keen to bring in some recruits that fit his philosophy ahead of his first full season in charge.

Former Arsenal midfielder Parlour believes that the Gunners should be prioritising signing a new attack-minded midfielder this summer to help chip in with some of their goals.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by the London Evening Standard, Parlour said: “The goals are not really spread around the team are they with Arsenal?

“You get [Alexandre] Lacazette who can chip in with a few, [Mesut] Ozil probably doesn’t score enough for the position he plays.

“The midfield are very much more defensive minded, [Granit] Xhaka is not going to score you goals, [Lucas] Torreira’s not going to score you goals, they’ve lost [Aaron] Ramsey, who was the goal-scorer from midfield.

“So, I look at an attacking midfielder who’s probably going to score you 10 goals a season, but you’re talking big money then, so spend.”

Arsenal – who are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC – are scheduled to return to Premier League action on Wednesday 17 June with a clash against defending champions Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip