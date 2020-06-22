Rio Ferdinand sends message to Mikel Arteta about Arsenal signings

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has warned Arsenal that the Gunners need to improve their recruitment after the Gunners suffered a second successive Premier League defeat on Saturday.

The north London side slumped to a disappointing 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon in the wake of their 3-0 defeat by Manchester City last week.

The two defeats have dealt a serious blow to Arsenal’s already-faint hopes of finishing in the top four this season, and it looks as though the Gunners are facing another campaign without any Champions League football.

Arsenal are bound to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at the club.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand feels that the Gunners have clearly failed with their recruitment policy in recent years, and he feels that the north London side have lots of work to do in that department.

Speaking to BT Sport on Saturday, Ferdinand said: “I think the recruitment needs looking at, definitely, and I think they’re working on that. They’ve got people in place,” he said on BT Sport.

“You look there, are they the right characters? Is that a team that when they’re in the trenches you want to be amongst that lot to go and fight for a result?

“You need a result. You’ve got eight cup finals towards the end of the season to get a respectable position for Arsenal Football Club.

“I don’t feel that. It’s gonna be very difficult for Mikel Arteta and his staff.

“You can see there’s a freshness within that and he’s got his ideas and his philosophies that he wants to implement to this team, but I think we need to give him time to actually get into the transfer market and get some players who would mirror his philosophy.

“Not just in the way he wants to play, but also as personalities as well and characters.

“You need characters in these types of situations. You want to galvanise a football club. It’s not just about football ability sometimes.

“All them players on that team have got a good if not above level of quality as a football player in terms of passing the ball, technical ability. It’s the character that sets them apart.

“You need good, big, strong characters – and they’re lacking that.”

Arsenal will look to dust themselves down following their back to back defeats when they travel to Southampton in the top flight on Thursday evening.

The north London side will then take on Sheffield United in the sixth round of the FA Cup at The Emirates next weekend, before a home clash against Norwich City in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip