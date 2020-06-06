Sky Sports pundit suggests Arsenal should sell these two players

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas has suggested that Arsenal should try and sell both Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi in the summer transfer window.

The north London side could be set to make a number of transfer deals this summer as new boss Mikel Arteta looks to freshen up his squad ahead of his first full season in charge of the Gunners.

Arteta was brought in as Arsenal’s new manager back in December and this summer will represent his first real chance to bolster his squad with some new players after having little time to prepare for the January window.

Ozil’s future at Arsenal has been a constant talking point over the last few months, with the German having struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team at The Emirates despite his astronomical wages.

Meanwhile, Mustafi has been limited to just six Premier League starts for the Gunners so far this season.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas believes that the Gunners should try to cash in on both players this summer as they look to strengthen their squad.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Nicholas said: “The problems still facing Arsenal is how do we get Mesut Ozil out the building with the wages he’s on?

“Will he stay and play just because he’s on big money? How do we start to get players like Shkodran Mustafi out the door when they’re on big money?

“We’ve had a problem at the top level for a long time. And dare I say it even goes back as far as David Dein not being present any more.

“We have a problem with identifying players. Then what we did is we started paying £30m, £40m for Mustafi and defenders who in all honesty, no disrespect to them it’s only my opinion, are not cut out for Arsenal and have not been good enough.

“So they’ve been buying wrong. The players then realise they are not a threat to win the Premier League or we’re out of the Champions League. So the hierarchy have got it all wrong.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip