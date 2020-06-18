Mikel Arteta delivers update on Arsenal’s summer transfer plans

Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal FC's transfer plans for the forthcoming summer window

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 18 June 2020, 04:15 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Arsenal will make a number of signings in the summer transfer window ahead of his first full season in charge.

The Spaniard has been settling into life as the north London club’s new head coach after he was brought in to replace Unai Emery at The Emirates back in December.

Arteta has been tasked with guiding Arsenal back up the Premier League table as they bid to compete for Champions League qualification in the coming seasons.

Arsenal are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Arteta considers adding to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea FC have been widely reported to have concluded a big-money deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in recent days.

Asked if Chelsea FC’s reported move for Werner makes him worried about Arsenal’s ability to spend big this summer, Arteta replied: “Well let’s see, we’re trying to put a plan together to improve what we have.

“We haven’t been able to do or achieve the results we wanted in the last three years.

“There’s a reason behind it and if we stand still obviously that gap will get bigger and bigger.

“And I haven’t come here to accept or to do that.

“The challenge for all of us, is first of all to improve the players that we have and find the ways to improve the squad in the right positions in order to give us the best possible chance and tools that we need to compete at that level which is getting higher and higher every year.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home on Saturday afternoon.

The north London side are aiming to try and sneak into the top four before the season is out and secure a spot in next term’s Champions League.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Very special moment coming up for Liverpool FC, declares Sky Sports pundit
Ian Wright
Ian Wright sends message to David Luiz after Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Man City
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard set to complete summer Chelsea FC signing this week – report
Jamie Redknapp
Teams will be nervous about facing Man United, claims Sky Sports pundit
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC enter talks to sign 24-year-old Algeria international – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal ready to triple 27-year-old’s wages to seal first summer signing – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal
US Open to go ahead, but with no qualifiers, mixed doubles or fans
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
‘I’m pretty positive’: Mikel Arteta delivers update on key Arsenal star’s situation
Jamie Redknapp
Teams will be nervous about facing Man United, claims Sky Sports pundit
ScoopDragon Football News Network