Bernd Leno predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Bernd Leno is confident that Arsenal have what it takes to sneak into the top four of the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are currently preparing to return to Premier League action when they take on Manchester City away from home on Wednesday night.

The north London side are aiming to kick-start their campaign as Mikel Arteta looks to guide his Arsenal team back into the Champions League qualification spots.

As things stand, Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

Arsenal goalkeeper Leno has now insisted that the Gunners are confident that they will be able to string a run of results together in their remaining games to push for a top-four spot.

“It’s a great way to start because we have to go full throttle right from the off – they’re an absolutely top team,” Leno said when asked about the forthcoming Manchester City clash.

“It’ll be strange to play again after such a long time out and with such little time to prepare, but I’m optimistic about the rest of the season.

“I hope we can get into Europe. We’re not ruling out the Champions League places because we might get it with just fifth place, given Man City’s possible ban.

“We were in decent form before the break, I just hope we can get back to that when we return and end up in a European spot.”

Arsenal brought in Arteta as the club’s new manager back in December after they parted company with Unai Emery following a disappointing start to the campaign.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal had won their last three Premier League games on the spin before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

