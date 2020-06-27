‘A delightful footballer’: Gary Lineker raves about 18-year-old Arsenal star

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has hailed Bukayo Saka as “delightful footballer” after the Arsenal star helped the Gunners seal a 2-0 victory over Southampton on Thursday evening.

The Gunners made the trip to St Mary’s looking to end a two-game losing run in the Premier League following successive losses to Manchester City and Brighton.

Arsenal were facing an in-form Southampton side that had been 3-0 winners against Norwich City at Carrow Road a week earlier.

The Gunners sealed a much-needed 2-0 win over Southampton as Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock got on the score-sheet either side of half-time on the south coast.

However, Match Of The Day host Lineker was particularly impressed with Arsenal winger Saka as the 18-year-old continued his impressive run in the Gunners team.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “What a delightful footballer, Bukayo Saka is. Another cracking young English footballer. So much talent in our game now. 👌🏻”

Saka has made four assists in 21 appearances in the Premier League this season to underline his undoubted promise as a potential future Arsenal superstar.

The Arsenal teenager has also contributed two goals and five assists in the Europa League to highlight his European pedigree.

Saka has progressed through the youth ranks at Arsenal to get his chance to shine in Mikel Arteta’s first team.

Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery was responsible for introducing Saka to the Arsenal starting XI after the versatile winger made his debut in the Europa League in November 2018.

The England Under-21 international has already scored four times in 39 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

Arsenal will take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Saka scored a goal and made an assist in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the previous round to set up a meeting with the Blades in the last eight.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip