Mikel Arteta explains Mesut Ozil’s absence for Man City v Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explains why Mesut Ozil didn't feature against Manchester City on Wednesday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 19 June 2020, 05:30 UK
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Mesut Ozil was left out of the Arsenal squad for their 3-0 loss to Manchester City for tactical reasons on Wednesday night.

The former Germany international was a noticeable absentee for the trip to the defending Premier League champions despite the £42.5m midfielder being free from injury.

Ozil had started every Premier League game under Arteta since the Spanish coach took over the reins of the north London side from his compatriot Unai Emery.

Arsenal lost 3-0 to Manchester City in their first Premier League fixture in three months after the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in his post-match interview on Sky Sports about Ozil’s absence, Arteta said: “It was a tactical reason.

“I’m going to select the players for the day that we believe as staff that are the best for the day and that’s it.”

Ozil has scored one goal and has made two assists in 18 appearances in the Premier League this season.

The Germany playmaker was initially out of favour under Emery before Arteta handed Ozil another chance to claim a regular first-team spot.

Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock in the first half following David Luiz’s error before Kevin de Bruyne scored from the penalty spot following the Arsenal defender’s sending off for a foul in the box.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden extended the home side’s lead in the 90th minute to move the Citizens to within 22 points of Premier League leaders Liverpool FC.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are in ninth position and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday when the Gunners make the shorter trip to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton and Hove Albion.

Manchester City’s next fixture is against Sean Dyche’s Burnley side at The Etihad on Monday night as Pep Guardiola’s men look to make Liverpool FC wait to win the Premier League title.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard: What I really think of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC
Ian Wright
Ian Wright sends message to David Luiz after Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Man City
Paul Merson
Paul Merson urges Chelsea FC to sign to sign top 20-year-old forward
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal board about key player’s future
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta delivers update on Arsenal’s summer transfer plans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United face deadline to sign FC Barcelona teenager – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal
US Open to go ahead, but with no qualifiers, mixed doubles or fans
Paul Merson
Paul Merson urges Chelsea FC to sign to sign top 20-year-old forward
Paul Pogba
‘His quality you can’t debate’: Peter Schmeichel talks up Man United star
ScoopDragon Football News Network