‘I’m very positive’: Mikel Arteta delivers update on Arsenal star’s future

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has insisted that he is “very positive” about Bukayo Saka signing a new contract with Arsenal in the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old has been one of Arsenal’s bright sparks in what has otherwise been a very disappointing season for the north London club.

Saka had made nine assists and scored three goals in all competitions for the Gunners ahead of their clash with Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The teenager has just one year left to run on his current contract at The Emirates, and there have been fears that the Gunners could be set to lose the young talent.

However, Arteta has now moved to reassure Arsenal fans that the north London side are doing what they can to ensure that the youngster signs a new deal with the Gunners.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard before the trip to Southampton, Arteta said: “I am very positive that everything is going to be done with Bukayo very shortly.

“The communications between the club, agents and the family has been going on for months and is very fluent.

“The player and family knows how much trust I have in him. I think he is just showing that every week and his consistency level is getting better and better.

“I’m so excited with the young players that we have. They just need the right environment around them to explode and Bukayo is doing that even in difficult circumstances, which is even more merit for him.”

Saka will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Sheffield United in the sixth round of the FA Cup at The Emirates on Sunday.

The north London side will then return to Premier League action when they face Norwich City at home in the Premier League.

Arsenal will then take on Wolves and Leicester City in their following Premier League games as they bid to try and end the campaign with a positive run of form.

Attentions will inevitably turn towards the summer transfer window in the coming weeks and months as Arteta looks to bolster his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at The Emirates.

