‘I’ve been very frank’: Aubameyang opens up about his Arsenal future

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted that Arsenal know his demands if he is to end up signing a new contract with the Gunners.

The Gabon international’s future at The Emirates has been a constant talking point over the last few months, with his current contract at the north London side set to expire next summer.

Arsenal know that they risk losing Aubameyang on a free transfer next summer if they are unable to convince the forward to sign a new deal.

The 30-year-old has been Arsenal’s most important attacking player this season, having scored 17 goals in the Premier League for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Now, Aubameyang has delivered a rare update on his situation as the speculation about his future at The Emirates rumbles on.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Aubameyang said: “I haven’t recently received a proposition but of course there have been discussions with the club.

“It’s them [the club] who have the keys and for them to do their work. Afterwards we will see what happens.

“It is a turning point in my career. I have been very frank with everyone. It will be of course a very difficult decision to make.

“It is possibly the most important decision of my career. But so far nothing has been decided.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

The north London side will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to The Etihad to take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side in their first game since the season was put on hold back in March.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip