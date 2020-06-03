Journalist delivers update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal future

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Arsenal are “working” to extend Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract at The Emirates amid the ongoing speculation about his future, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The 30-year-old’s future at the north London club has been an ongoing source of uncertainty in recent weeks due to the fact that his current contract with the Gunners is set to expire in the summer of next year.

Arsenal will be keen to avoid the risk of losing Aubameyang on a free transfer next year, and so they Gunners are likely to be keen to tie him down to a new deal or move him on sooner rather than later.

According to Italian journalist Schira, Arsenal have offered Aubameyang a two-year extension to his current deal on exactly the same wages. The reporter also says that talks between the two parties remain ongoing.

Posting on Twitter, Schira said: “#Arsenal are working to extend Pierre-Emerick #Aubameyang’s contract until 2023. #Gunners have offered the same wages (€12M a year) for two more seasons (his contract ends in 2021). Talks ongoing. #transfers #AFC.”

Aubameyang has been a key player for Arsenal this season, having scored 17 goals and made one assist in 26 Premier League games for the Gunners so far this term. He has also netted three goals in the cup competitions.

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

