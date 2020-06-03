Hector Bellerin will only sign new Arsenal contract on one condition – report

Hector Bellerin remains committed to Arsenal but will only pen a new deal if the Gunners show improvements, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 3 June 2020, 04:45 UK
Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin (Photo: The Sport Review)

Hector Bellerin remains committed to Arsenal but will only sign a new deal with the Gunners if he sees a sustained improvement in performances, according to reports.

ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Bellerin is not thinking about a move away from The Emirates right now as he still has three years left on his current deal.

Bellerin’s injury struggles at Arsenal in recent seasons have been well-documented, with the Spaniard having only managed to start seven games in the Premier League so far this season.

According to the same article, Bellerin is “completely on board” with Mikel Arteta’s vision for the club, but he will only consider signing a new deal with the Gunners if he sees improvements in performances and results.

As things stand, Arsenal are currently languishing down in ninth place in the Premier League table and are eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

The same article says that Bellerin penned a six-and-a-half year deal with Arsenal back in 2016, but he will only agree to a new contract if Arteta delivers on his promises at The Emirates.

According to the same story, Bellerin has been a transfer target for the likes of Inter Milan and Juventus recently.

