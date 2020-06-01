Chelsea star: I wanted to ‘show’ Arsenal I had some good years left in me

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (Photo: Screengrab)

Olivier Giroud has admitted that he wanted to “show” Arsenal that he still had some good years left in him when he helped fired Chelsea FC to Europa League victory over the Gunners last season.

After a goalless first half in the showpiece last May, Giroud scored the opening goal for the west London club in the 49th minute, before Pedro Rodriguez netted and Eden Hazard scored twice to wrap up a comfortable win for Maurizio Sarri’s men over their London rivals.

Giroud moved to Chelsea FC from Arsenal back in January 2018 after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at The Emirates during Arsene Wenger’s final campaign in charge.

The 33-year-old has now revealed that he was desperate to show the Gunners that he still had some “energy” left in him despite him approaching the latter stages of his career.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Giroud said: “It was a very special moment but it was like extra motivation for me because I wanted to show them (Arsenal) that I still had some energy in me and some good years left in me.

“I scored, I got an assist and I won the penalty so quite a lot of good things happened there for me because I was involved in three goals out of the four that we scored.

“It was like in a dream because I couldn’t have imagined that it would go so well, so perfectly for us.

“I wanted to win things at Chelsea – that’s why I was even more motivated that night – but winning against your old club like that.”

Giroud, who spent five-and-a-half seasons with Arsenal, has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Chelsea FC under Frank Lampard this season.

The French forward has scored two goals in the Premier League but has been limited to just nine appearances in the top flight in total.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip