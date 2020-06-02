David Luiz’s agent speaks out on the Arsenal defender’s future

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

David Luiz’s agent has insisted that there has not yet been a decision made about the defender’s future at Arsenal.

The Brazilian’s situation at the north London club has become something of a source of speculation in recent days after it emerged that his current contract with the Gunners is up for renewal this summer.

Arsenal are now believed to be considering whether to extend David Luiz’s contract beyond the summer, but there appears to be the possibility of him leaving the north London club.

Now, the central defender’s agent Kia Joorabchian has insisted that no decisions have yet been made about David Luiz’s future and he will hold talks with the Gunners in the coming weeks to discuss the Brazilian’s situation.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports as quoted by Metro, Joorabchian said: “He’s very happy at Arsenal. He has an extremely good relationship with both the coach and the sporting director.

“He has good relationships all throughout the club, right up to the owner. He respects everybody.

“These contract situations, these renewals, if he stays or if he goes… will all sort themselves out when we get back to some kind of ‘new’ normal [after coronavirus].

“David will sit down with Arsenal before the season begins, have his conversations and they will both decide if he will stay or not. That will come before the season starts. The chances are very high [of Luiz being at Arsenal next season].

“There is no desire to leave. But again, we are going to live in a ‘new’ normal, we will have to see what Arsenal’s position will be. But I believe there is a wish from both sides to continue.”

David Luiz signed for Arsenal from Chelsea FC last summer and he has scored two goals and made one assist in 25 Premier League appearances so far this season.

The north London side are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip