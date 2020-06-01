Dennis Bergkamp: What I think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Dennis Bergkamp offers his thoughts on Mikel Arteta as Arsenal boss in a rare interview

The Sport Review staff
Monday 1 June 2020
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Dennis Bergkamp believes that Mikel Arteta must be given enough time to properly implement his philosophy at Arsenal in the coming seasons.

The Spanish head coach is currently settling into life at The Emirates after having been appointed as Unai Emery’s successor at the north London club back in December.

Arteta’s arrival at Arsenal has coincided with some promising form from the Gunners, with the north London side having won their last three games on the trot in the Premier League before the campaign was suspended back in March.

Arsenal are still a long way off a top-four spot, however, with the Gunners currently eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

Gunners legend Bergkamp believes that Arsenal will need to stick with Arteta for some time in order to allow the Spaniard to implement his ideas at The Emirates.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Bergkamp said: “I watched Arteta’s first game in charge at home [a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea].

“In that game it was clear to see what his intentions were with the team.

“The front four would chase the ball and put pressure on the opponents, but the midfield stayed behind. There was a big hole.”

He added: “He’s working on it, but it needs time and maybe different players.

“Slowly you can see them trying to play a possession game. Everyone on the ball has three options, triangles on the pitch. It’s much better than before.

“But it’s a different culture which will take time. You have to put the hours in, like how we did with Arsene [Wenger].”

The Premier League is scheduled to return later this month behind closed doors, with Arsenal potentially taking on Manchester City in their first fixture after the restart.

Arsenal finished in fifth place and without a trophy under Emery last season.

