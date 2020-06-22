Michael Owen delivers verdict on Arsenal after Brighton defeat

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen has branded Arsenal as “soft” after their 2-1 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

The north London side had taken the lead in the Premier League clash but they were pegged back in the second half as they suffered a second straight defeat in the top flight.

The result dealt a big blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four this season, with Arsenal now 10th in the Premier League table and 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Gunners have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League all season and the defeat came on the back of their loss to Manchester City at The Etihad last week.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen did not hold back when asked for his assessment of Mikel Arteta’s side after their defeat on the south coast on Saturday.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Owen said: “Again it’s the same old Arsenal.

“I happen to think Arteta is going to get it right but it’s an absolutely huge challenge that lies ahead.

“You never fancy Arsenal against the good teams – never. You never fancy Arsenal against any ‘OK’ teams away from home.

“They’re just soft and they have been soft for ten years, probably longer. The only time I fancy Arsenal is against bottom half Premier League teams at home.

“They’re flat track bullies. They have been for a long time. They beat anything that they should beat but when it gets a little bit tough, they’re soft, and as I say they’ve been like that for ages.

“This isn’t a surprise, I said it 10 years ago.”

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Southampton away from home on Thursday evening.

The Gunners will then turn their attentions to the FA Cup and their sixth-round clash against Sheffield United away from home on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal have only managed to win four games in the Premier League since Arteta was brought in as Unai Emery’s replacement back at the end of December.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip