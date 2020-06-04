Mikel Arteta to make personal plea to key Arsenal star – report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta is ready to make a “personal plea” in a bid to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new deal at Arsenal, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Spanish head coach is ready to take matters into his own hands when it comes to the future of the key forward.

Aubameyang’s future has been a constant source of speculation over the last few weeks due to the fact that his current deal at The Emirates is due to expire at the end of next season.

Should the forward not choose to sign a new deal with the Gunners, the north London club will face the possibility of losing him on a free transfer next year.

Aubameyang is arguably Arsenal’s key player, with the Gabon international having netted 17 goals in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this season.

According to the same story, Arteta is ready to speak to Aubameyang himself and feels “confident” that he will be able to persuade the forward to commit his future to the north London side.

The same article also claims that Arteta is ready to make it clear to Aubameyang that he will be a central figure in his plans for Arsenal moving forward.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip