Mikel Arteta gives an update on Arsenal’s summer transfer plans

Mikel Arteta has refused to be drawn into discussing Arsenal’s plans for potential signings in the summer transfer window.

The north London side are likely to be linked with a whole host of potential new recruits in the coming weeks and months as they consider adding to their squad ahead of Arteta’s first full season in charge next term.

Arsenal have been struggling to find consistent form in recent games and they have suffered defeats by both Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion since the return of the Premier League earlier this month.

Gunners supporters will be hoping to see the club’s owners back Arteta in the forthcoming transfer window as the Spaniard aims to stamp his authority on the current Arsenal side.

However, the Spanish head coach has insisted that he is not thinking too much about any potential signings while the Premier League games come thick and fast.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Arteta said when quizzed about his summer transfer plans: “We have to assess the financial situation we have and the results and where we finish in the season will dictate whether we have a narrow gap or a bigger gap to do any deals.

“I think we are going to have to wait another four to six weeks to see what we are able to do.”

Arteta also took the time to respond to Gary Neville’s recent suggestion that the current Arsenal side is in need of a complete overhaul in the summer months.

“At the moment we cannot do anything,” Arteta said in response to Neville’s comments.

“We are playing the players we have, my job is to make them as good as possible.

“They are players that have kept a lot of clean sheets under me, they were undefeated in 12 games and done really well.

“I don’t like to judge players just when they lose but I know overall where we can strengthen the team but as well that we have some players that are very valuable, performing under me very well that I trust.”

Arsenal will return to FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Sheffield United away from home in the sixth round.

The north London side will then play their first home game since the return of top flight football in England when they host Norwich City at The Emirates on Wednesday 1 July in the Premier League.

The Gunners will then take on Wolves, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur in their next three Premier League games.

