Piers Morgan sends message to Mesut Ozil during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Southampton

Piers Morgan took to social media to vent his frustration at Mesut Ozil’s situation at Arsenal after the German playmaker was left of the bench during the 2-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

The Gunners claimed a welcome victory on the south coast thanks to a goal in either half as Arsenal ended their run of back-to-back defeats.

Eddie Nketiah put the visitors ahead in the 20th minute when he took advantage of an error from Alex McCarthy.

Joe Willock then made it 2-0 to the visitors when he fired home from close range in the 87th minute at St Mary’s.

Ozil has not featured for Arsenal since the return of the Premier League following the coronavirus lockdown, and World Cup winner was left on the bench by Mikel Arteta for Thursday evening’s Premier League clash.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan does not seem particularly impressed by Ozil’s situation, with the former Daily Mirror editor taking to social media to make a reference to the attacking midfielder’s salary.

Tweeting during the second half of the clash, Morgan shared a picture of Ozil in the stands holding an umbrella to keep himself in the shade and wrote: “Mesut Ozil. £350,000-a-week to sit under an umbrella.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool FC midfielder Jamie Redknapp also had his say on Sky Sports after the game regarding Ozil’s situation at Arsenal.

“It’s obvious he [Arteta] wants to change it up,” Redknapp said.

“I mean, Ozil’s not getting a sniff at the moment, he’s not interested in him. He had the umbrella up and he was just cruising.

“He’s a player who’s got so much talent, but he obviously doesn’t fit into what Mikel Arteta wants.”

The result leaves Arsenal in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points behind Chelsea FC, who are set to face Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.

Arsenal are in FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Sheffield United away from home in the sixth round.

The Gunners will then take on Norwich, Wolves and Leicester City in their next three Premier League games.

