Ray Parlour makes summer transfer plea to Arsenal board

Ray Parlour wants to see Mikel Arteta given the funds he needs to bolster his Arsenal squad this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 30 June 2020, 04:15 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Ray Parlour has called on the Arsenal board to back Mikel Arteta in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

The north London side are preparing for their first summer transfer window with Arteta at the helm after he was brought in to replace Unai Emery at the end of last year.

Arsenal are bound to be linked with a whole host of potential signings in the coming weeks and months as Arteta prepares for his first full season in charge at The Emirates.

It remains to be seen how much money Arteta will have to spend on new signings this summer, with Arsenal set to miss out on Champions League qualification as things stand.

Parlour believes that it is crucial for the Gunners to break back into the Champions League in the coming seasons, and he is calling on the Arsenal board to issue their backing for Arteta in the summer window.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Parlour said: “Arsenal need to get back into the Champions League by spending more money and taking more of a gamble as a club.

“Arteta has done everything right so far, but now it is up to the club to back him.

“The lower you get and the more ambition the other teams get then it is going to be difficult for Arsenal to challenge again.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on Norwich City at The Emirates.

The north London side set up an FA Cup semi-final meeting with Manchester City at Wembley next month thanks to their 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Arsenal will take on Wolves, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur in their next three Premier League games after their clash with the Canaries in north London in midweek.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer replies when asked about the signings Man United need to make
Frank Lampard
Edwin van der Sar sends heartfelt message to Chelsea FC signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United are signing Jadon Sancho
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC want 24-year-old to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal in talks to sign 19-year-old Hungary midfielder – report
Roberto Di Matteo
‘I’m a big fan of his’: Roberto Di Matteo reacts to latest Chelsea FC signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roberto Di Matteo
‘I’m a big fan of his’: Roberto Di Matteo reacts to latest Chelsea FC signing
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp rates Liverpool FC’s chances of signing Jadon Sancho this summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Phil Neville names the one signing Man United must make this summer
ScoopDragon Football News Network