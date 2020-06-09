Ray Parlour issues warning to Arsenal about key striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Ray Parlour believes that Arsenal will have a much better chance of getting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to commit to a new contract if the Gunners qualify for the Champions League.

The north London side are currently outsiders to finish in the top four this season after an inconsistent campaign thus far.

Arsenal brought in Mikel Arteta as their new manager back in December after the sacking of Unai Emery, and the north London side are currently ninth in the table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal has been a constant talking point over the last few weeks, due mainly to the fact that his current deal is set to expire next summer.

The Gunners will be keen to do what they can to avoid the prospect of losing Aubameyang on a free transfer next summer.

And former Arsenal midfielder Parlour has suggested that the Gunners will have a much easier time in convincing Aubameyang to sign a new deal if they can sneak into the top four this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Parlour said: “If they [Arsenal] can come back and hit the ground running and get a good start to the season, obviously the Man City game is going to be very important, if they can get anything out of that game that will give them a lot of confidence going forward.

“Champions League football is so important for a lot of players these days so Aubameyang, if they can squeeze in there, might sign a new contract, I don’t know.

“If they don’t, then he might be on his way and suddenly you’ve got to replace a striker who scores all your goals.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Wednesday 17 June with a clash against Manchester City.

