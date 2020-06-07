Ray Parlour tells Arsenal not to sell 23-year-old this summer

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Ray Parlour has urged Arsenal not to part company with Kieran Tierney this summer amid speculation about the defender’s future at The Emirates.

Tierney only signed for Arsenal from Celtic last summer but he has endured an injury-hit campaign with the Gunners and has been limited to just four starts in the Premier League all season.

The 23-year-old has notched up a total of 11 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season, but recent speculation has suggested that Leicester City may be interested in signing the left-back this summer.

Former Arsenal midfielder Parlour has admitted that he would be very surprised if the north London side opted to let Tierney leave the club this summer, and he has urged the Gunners to keep hold of the young Scotland international.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by the Daily Express, Parlour said: “Well he’s going to be playing Champions League football with Leicester next season if he did move but I’d be amazed if Arsenal did let him go.

“It would have to be a big fee that Leicester try and prise him away [with].

“I can’t see [£25m], I really can’t, I think they bought him for about that same sort of money.

“I know he’s had his injuries but I would be amazed. Once he’s fit again and once he gets a few games…

“They’ve got [Sead] Kolasinac on that side as well but what I’ve seen of him so far when he’s played, he looks a very exciting player.

“His age as well will come into it, he’s only a young lad. He’s going to get a few injuries here and there but I would definitely keep him.

“I would give him a run in the team once he’s fit and have a look at him properly.

“But if Brendan Rodgers sees a little chink in the armour that Arsenal are thinking about letting him go, then who knows what happens?

“Football doesn’t surprise you anymore does it?”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action on Wednesday 17 June with a trip to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

