Robin van Persie urges Arsenal to consider some key signings this summer

Robin van Persie has his say on Arsenal's defensive weaknesses after their 1-0 FA Cup win over Sheffield United

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 30 June 2020, 05:00 UK
Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie has urged Arsenal to consider making some key defensive signings in the summer transfer window.

The north London side booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday afternoon thanks to their dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the sixth round.

Dani Ceballos scored the vital winner for the Gunners in second-half stoppage time as Mikel Arteta’s men set up a semi-final meeting with Manchester City at the end of July.

Arsenal’s win was a welcome one given their stuttering form under Arteta since the return of top-flight football in England, with the Gunners now having won their last two games in all competitions.

Attentions will gradually start to turn towards the summer transfer window over the coming weeks and months, and Van Persie believes that it is crucial for the Gunners to bring in some defensive reinforcements.

Speaking to BT Sport after Sunday’s cup win, Van Persie said: “What I believe is very important for Arsenal and for Mikel is they find a way to fix the set pieces against.

“You fix that with mental toughness. It’s like when I played with you (Rio Ferdinand) and Vida (Nemanja Vidic), you would die to save the ball.

“You would put your head first, you would put everything to block the ball.

“That mentality is needed to compete for trophies, and to be honest I don’t really see that now and that’s not new, we talked about this before and it was even an issue in my time there.

“You need to find defenders who want to do absolutely everything to block that ball. They should try to find those types of defenders.

“I’m not saying these guys are bad, they are good players, but there is another level up if you want to win trophies.”

The north London side are currently ninth in the Premier League table and well off the pace in the race to seal a Champions League spot via a top-four finish this season.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on Norwich City in the top flight at The Emirates.

After that, Arteta’s side will face Wolves, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur in their next three Premier League games.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer replies when asked about the signings Man United need to make
Frank Lampard
Edwin van der Sar sends heartfelt message to Chelsea FC signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United are signing Jadon Sancho
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard delivers update on Christian Pulisic injury
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC want 24-year-old to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal in talks to sign 19-year-old Hungary midfielder – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roberto Di Matteo
‘I’m a big fan of his’: Roberto Di Matteo reacts to latest Chelsea FC signing
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp rates Liverpool FC’s chances of signing Jadon Sancho this summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Phil Neville names the one signing Man United must make this summer
ScoopDragon Football News Network