Robin van Persie reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United

Robin van Persie admitted that Arsenal’s performance left a lot to be desired despite their 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners headed into the game looking to build on their 2-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League last week.

Arsenal took the lead in the FA Cup clash at Bramall Lane in the 25th minute when Nicolas Pepe scored from the penalty spot.

The Gunners looked to be heading towards a narrow victory, but Sheffield United equalised in the 87th minute when David McGoldrick scored from close range after Sead Kolasinac’s clearance fell to him.

However, as the game looked as though it was heading to extra-time, Dani Ceballos fired home a brilliant low finish in the 91st minute to claim the victory and secure Arsenal’s place in the semi-finals.

“I was expecting more [from Arsenal] to be honest,” Van Persie said on BT Sport after the final whistle.

“They didn’t create a lot of chances – only two in the first half and not enough.

“A great goal from Ceballos got them the win, but it wasn’t outstanding, no.”

Van Persie continued: “You can see that this team is not fully connected yet.

“If you look at the connection from defence, to midfield, to strikers, it’s not moving as one.

“But I do believe that if you give them time, and he [Mikel Arteta] should get all the time he needs, I do believe that he can get it right.”

Next up for Arsenal is their home Premier League clash against Norwich City on Wednesday night, before games against Wolves, Leicester City and Tottenham in the top flight.

The Gunners are currently ninth in the Premier League table and nine points adrift of the top four.

