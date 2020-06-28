Ray Parlour reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United

Ray Parlour and John Hartson both have their say on social media after Arsenal's 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup

Social Spy
By Social Spy Sunday 28 June 2020, 15:14 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Ray Parlour praised Arsenal for claiming a “great win” as they sealed their spot in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Arsenal took the lead in the 25th minute of the quarter-final clash when Nicolas Pepe confidently scored a penalty for the Gunners.

Sheffield United netted an equaliser in the 87th minute when David McGoldrick scored from close range.

But as the game appeared to be heading towards extra-time. Dani Ceballos netted the all-important winner for the Gunners in the 91st minute to book their spot in the last four.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Arsenal legend Parlour wrote: “Great win @Arsenal on to the semi finals 👏😉.”

Meanwhile, former Gunners star John Hartson also took to Twitter after the final whistle to deliver his verdict.

Although Hartson was impressed by the win, he was still concerned by Arsenal’s defending.

Hartson tweeted: “Big win for Arsenal.. Sheff Utd are no pushovers. Still massive defensive concerns for the Gunners.”

Next up for Arsenal is a home clash against Norwich City in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

After that, the Gunners will take on Wolves, Leicester and Tottenham in their next three top-flight games.

As things stand, Arsenal are currently nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC, with their hopes of securing Champions League qualification for next season looking slim.

