Arsenal lead the race to sign 26-year-old Serie A defender – report

Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign the Poland international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Serie A leaders Juventus are also interested in a swoop to sign the 26-year-old to bolster their attack ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is eager to avoid selling Milik to Juventus and would rather offload the Polish striker to a club outside of Serie A.

Such is De Laurentiis’ eagerness to prevent Milik from moving to Juve at all costs, La Repubblica claim that Napoli would be prepared to sell to another club below their €50m (£45m) asking price.

The Italian media outlet suggest that Arsenal are at the front of the queue as the Gunners look to find a potential replacement for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Milik has scored nine times in 16 games in Serie A in his fourth season at Napoli following his €35m move to the Naples outfit from Dutch side Ajax in 2016.

Arsenal are in ninth place in the Premier League table ahead of their clash against Manchester City on 17 June.

