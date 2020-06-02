Arsenal lead the race to sign 26-year-old Serie A defender – report

Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 2 June 2020, 06:15 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign the Poland international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Serie A leaders Juventus are also interested in a swoop to sign the 26-year-old to bolster their attack ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is eager to avoid selling Milik to Juventus and would rather offload the Polish striker to a club outside of Serie A.

Such is De Laurentiis’ eagerness to prevent Milik from moving to Juve at all costs, La Repubblica claim that Napoli would be prepared to sell to another club below their €50m (£45m) asking price.

The Italian media outlet suggest that Arsenal are at the front of the queue as the Gunners look to find a potential replacement for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Milik has scored nine times in 16 games in Serie A in his fourth season at Napoli following his €35m move to the Naples outfit from Dutch side Ajax in 2016.

Arsenal are in ninth place in the Premier League table ahead of their clash against Manchester City on 17 June.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)
Jordan Henderson issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of restart
Jurgen Klopp
Man United still confident about signing 20-year-old forward – report
Unai Emery
Chelsea star: I wanted to ‘show’ Arsenal I had some good years left in me
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United open to signing 25-year-old French midfielder – report
Jose Mourinho
Harry Kane sends clear warning to his Tottenham team-mates
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Dennis Bergkamp: What I think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jose Mourinho
Harry Kane sends clear warning to his Tottenham team-mates
Martin Keown
Martin Keown questions Arsenal about William Saliba decision
Andy Murray
Andy and Jamie Murray to headline NHS Charities Together fundraiser
ScoopDragon Football News Network